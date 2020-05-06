Ellington (EFC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Ellington Financial EFC is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results, after market close on May 7. The company’s revenues and earnings are expected to have witnessed year-over-year declines.

In the last reported quarter, its earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected lower profit in credit strategy, partially offset by a decline in other expenses.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while met in one, the average beat being 10.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ellington’s earnings of 40 cents for the to-be-reported quarter has declined over the past 30 days. Also, it indicates a fall of 11.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

Key Factors to Note

Ellington’s top line is anticipated to have benefited from an increase in mortgage loan originations and refinancing activities in the first quarter on account of lower mortgage rates.

However, the company’s other investments portfolio’s interest income is expected to have been affected due to relatively lower interest rates. The consensus estimate for sales of $24.5 million suggests a 31.9% year-over-year decline.

Moreover, as salaries and benefits costs continue to increase, overall expenses are expected to have risen in the first quarter.

Earnings Whispers

According to our quantitative model, chances of the company beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate this time around are low. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Ellington is -16.46%.

Zacks Rank: Ellington has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

