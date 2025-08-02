Elliman (DOUG) Q2 Revenue Drops 5%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) declined 5% versus the prior year quarter, totaling $271.4 million (GAAP), as transaction volumes and gross transaction value both slipped.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $(0.8) million from $2.9 million, compared to the prior year period, and adjusted net loss per share increased to $0.06 from $0.01, indicating margin pressure and weaker profitability.

No quantitative financial guidance was provided for the second half of fiscal 2025; litigation and one-time charges affected bottom-line results for the period.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG), a leading U.S. luxury real estate brokerage, released its second quarter results on July 31, 2025. The headline news was a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue (GAAP) compared to Q2 2024, reaching $271.4 million (GAAP). Both net loss (GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) worsened versus Q2 2024. There were no published Wall Street expectations, so performance was judged versus prior-year figures and year-to-date trends. Overall, the quarter showed weaker transaction volumes and reduced margins, in contrast with the solid first half performance the company reported earlier in the year.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP, Diluted) $(0.27) $(0.02) 1,250.0% Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP, Diluted) $(0.06) $(0.01) (500.0%) Revenue $271.4 million $285.8 million (5.0%) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $(0.8) million $2.9 million (127.6%) Gross Transaction Value – Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC $10.2 billion $10.6 billion (3.8%)

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Douglas Elliman specializes in luxury real estate brokerage services, with a reputation for handling high-value home sales in top U.S. markets. Its business includes sales of residential properties, property management, and a suite of ancillary services, supported by a network of over 120 offices and thousands of agents across the country.

The company's recent strategy focuses on fortifying its luxury brand, expanding in growth markets, and leveraging property technology ("PropTech") to improve service and efficiency. Its success relies on maintaining a trusted reputation, attracting and retaining top-tier agents, and driving transaction volume in high-value real estate markets.

Quarter in Detail: Financial and Operational Performance

For the second quarter, Douglas Elliman's total revenue (GAAP) was $271.4 million, compared to $285.8 million in Q2 2024, a 5% drop compared to the prior year period. The company's commissions and brokerage income also fell, totaling $258.0 million versus $272.3 million the year before (GAAP). Ancillary service revenue was mixed, with property management revenue (GAAP) growing to $10.5 million but other ancillary lines declined to $2.9 million (GAAP).

Profitability came under pressure. Net loss (GAAP) expanded sharply to $22.7 million, translating to a diluted loss per share of $0.27 (GAAP). The adjusted net loss, which excludes one-time items and non-cash charges, was $4.7 million or $0.06 per share. This compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA, a metric often used to measure underlying operating health, swung from a positive $2.9 million in the prior year period to a negative $(0.8) million. This shift was driven by lower revenue.

Transaction volumes and values also moved lower. Gross Transaction Value (GTV), which represents the total value of closed transactions, was $10.2 billion, a decrease from $10.6 billion in the prior year period. The number of transactions dropped to 5,530 from 5,885 in the prior year period, but the average price per transaction stayed strong at $1.84 million, highlighting the company’s continued activity in high-end markets.

The quarter also included two notable one-time charges: a $16.969 million change in fair value of a derivative embedded within convertible debt and $1.06 million in litigation, settlement, and related expenses. The most prominent was a $17.0 million non-cash loss from the change in fair value of embedded convertible debt derivatives (GAAP). This accounting revaluation substantially affected the reported net loss but is excluded from adjusted results. Additionally, litigation settlement and related expenses totaled $1.06 million. Legal costs remain a headwind, though they have decreased sharply from last year’s levels. There were no new updates on dividends or recurring capital returns for shareholders; the release contains no reference to dividend payments.

Operating expenses remained high, with real estate agent commissions at $204.6 million (GAAP). Sales and marketing expenses were $20.1 million (GAAP), and operations and support costs amounted to $17.775 million. The company reported a strong cash position with $136.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2025.

In terms of business focus, management reaffirmed its commitment to luxury brand leadership and talent investments. However, the quarter lacked quantifiable progress updates on agent recruitment, new office openings, or further PropTech rollouts. The average transaction price remaining elevated reinforced Douglas Elliman's positioning in the luxury segment, but did not offset declines in transaction volume and revenue compared to the prior year period. Property management remains a small but steady contributor. No new expansions or ancillary service launches were disclosed this quarter.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Watchpoints

Douglas Elliman's leadership did not provide quantitative forward guidance for revenue, earnings, or margin expectations for the remainder of fiscal 2025. Management commentary emphasized long-term value creation, steady investments in core markets and technology, and a focus on strengthening the luxury brand, but gave no specifics about second-half financial targets or forecasts. For now, investors lack a clear view of expected trends for transaction volume, gross margins, or expense trends through year-end.

With transaction counts and total deal values dropping, future results will depend on market dynamics and the company's ability to convert its strong brand into renewed transaction growth and improved operating margins.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

