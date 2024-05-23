Ellerston Capital Reduces Stake in Atomos Ltd.

Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Ellerston Capital Limited has reported a change in its substantial holding in Atomos Ltd., with its voting power decreasing from 11.08% to 6.90%. The financial market was notified of this change through Form 604, which indicates a reconfiguration of Ellerston’s interest in Atomos shares, now totaling 83,091,916 votes.

