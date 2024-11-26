Ellerston Capital Gains Substantial Stake in Morphic Ethical

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ellerston Capital Limited has become a substantial holder in Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd, managing 1,881,065 shares under its investment management. This move highlights Ellerston’s growing influence in the ethical investing space, capturing the interest of investors focused on sustainable and responsible equities.

For further insights into AU:MEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.