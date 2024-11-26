News & Insights

Ellerston Capital Gains Substantial Stake in Morphic Ethical

November 26, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Ellerston Capital Limited has become a substantial holder in Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd, managing 1,881,065 shares under its investment management. This move highlights Ellerston’s growing influence in the ethical investing space, capturing the interest of investors focused on sustainable and responsible equities.

