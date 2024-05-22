News & Insights

ELL Environmental Holdings Reschedules AGM

May 22, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

ELL Environmental Holdings Limited (HK:1395) has released an update.

ELL Environmental Holdings Limited has announced the postponement of their Annual General Meeting (AGM) originally scheduled for June 3, 2024, to a new date, June 11, 2024, due to administrative reasons. Shareholders are advised that the venue and original meeting arrangements remain unchanged, and previously distributed proxy forms will still be valid for the rescheduled meeting.

