Elkem’s Carbon Looping Project Gains EU Support

Elkem ASA has received EUR 1.8 million in EU funding for its Elkem Sicalo® project, which seeks to eliminate CO2 emissions from silicon production through innovative carbon looping technology. The project is part of the larger MECALO initiative, which aims to revolutionize metal production by capturing and reusing carbon, potentially saving 33 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually by 2050. This initiative, supported by strong public-private partnerships, could significantly impact the metal alloys industry and enhance Europe’s resilience in critical raw materials.

