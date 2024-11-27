Elkem price target lowered to NOK 20.50 from NOK 21.50 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Elkem (ELKEF) to NOK 20.50 from NOK 21.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ELKEF:
- Elkem’s Carbon Looping Project Gains EU Support
- Elkem ASA to List Bonds on Oslo Stock Exchange
- Elkem ASA Achieves Strong Q3 Results Amid Challenges
- ELKEF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Elkem ASA Prepares for Q3 2024 Financial Release
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.