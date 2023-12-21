Elkem postpones Iceland furnace restart

Adds background in paragraph 2

HELSINKI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Norway's Elkem ELK.OL will postpone the restart of its furnace 3 in Iceland until end of January due to Iceland's power company asking energy users to curb electricity use, the silicon materials supplier said in a statement on Thursday.

Elkem said national power company Landsvirkjun had issued a notice for electricity curtailment for large energy users due to low water levels in key hydropower reservoirs.

"Neither the curtailment nor the postponement has been influenced by the volcano eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula, which has had no direct or indirect impact on Elkem's operations," the company said.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

