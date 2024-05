Elkem ASA (ELKEF) has released an update.

Elkem ASA has set a new interest rate of 6.26% for its unsecured open green bond loan (FRN Elkem ASA unsecured open green bond loan 2023/2028), effective from May 31, 2024, to August 30, 2024.

