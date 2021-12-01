Elizabeth Weatherman Is The Independent Director of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) And They Just Picked Up 132% More Shares

Those following along with Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Elizabeth Weatherman, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.7m on stock at an average price of US$85.33. That purchase boosted their holding by 132%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Nevro Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Elizabeth Weatherman was the biggest purchase of Nevro shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$87.08. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Nevro insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NVRO Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Does Nevro Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Nevro insiders own about US$57m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nevro Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Nevro we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nevro. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Nevro you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

