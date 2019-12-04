Elizabeth Warren to Larry Page: CEO or Not, You Still Have to Testify

The Democratic presidential candidate said that Page, a Google co-founder, is still expected to testify before Congress despite news on Tuesday that he is giving up the job of CEO of Alphabet.

You can run from Congress, Larry Page, but you can’t hide.

That was the message Wednesday from Elizabeth Warren, the Democratic presidential candidate and senator from Massachusetts. She warned Page via Twitter that giving up his role as CEO of Google parent Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL) doesn’t mean he can avoid testifying before Congress.

“Congrats on the move, Larry Page!” Warren tweeted. “Quick reminder: We do still expect you to testify before Congress. And changing your title while staying on the board and retaining effective control of it will not exempt you from accountability.”

On Tuesday, Alphabet announced that Page and his Google co-founder Sergey Brin, are giving up their management roles at the company, effective immediately. Google CEO Sundar Pichai is adding the title of CEO of Alphabet. Brin had been serving as president of Alphabet.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Warren’s remark.

Warren has previously proposed the break-up of Alphabet and other large-cap tech companies. In a blog post earlier this year, she suggested that Google be forced to unravel its acquisitions of Waze, Nest, and DoubleClick.

At a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in September 2018 that featured testimony from both Facebook (FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey, members highlighted Google’s decision not to participate by setting up an empty chair behind a placard with Page’s name.

Alphabet stock rallied 1.9% to $1,318.94 on Wednesday.

