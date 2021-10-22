Personal Finance

Elizabeth Warren Leading a Big New Regulatory Charge

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Elizabeth Warren Leading a Big New Regulatory Charge

Former Harvard bankruptcy professor Elizabeth Warren is trying to reestablish support of tighter regulation on yet another financial industry sector. Looking to alleviate financial irresponsibility, the bill restricts PE from enforcing new loans on companies in order to withdraw dividends. Additionally, the bill creates a number of protections for workers that prohibit outsourcing and secure severance pay in the event of bankruptcy. Companies like Sports Authority, Shopco, and Gymboree all filed for bankruptcy under PE the debt Warren is trying to prohibit. Warren failed to draw the appeal across the aisle previously with the bill, but is hoping to gain more traction this time around. Opponents say the bill will draw down on private funding for new and small businesses and could harm the ability to make new hires or expand their workforce.

FINSUM: Regulation like this will undoubtedly harm some small businesses but the protection and benefits could out way those restrictions, however the bill won’t likely get enough traction in its current status to reach the oval office.

  • regulations
  • SEC
  • private equity
  • democrats

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Personal Finance Videos

      See more videos

      FINSUM

      FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

      Learn More

      Explore Personal Finance

      Explore

      Most Popular