Elizabeth Warren Leading a Big New Regulatory Charge

Former Harvard bankruptcy professor Elizabeth Warren is trying to reestablish support of tighter regulation on yet another financial industry sector. Looking to alleviate financial irresponsibility, the bill restricts PE from enforcing new loans on companies in order to withdraw dividends. Additionally, the bill creates a number of protections for workers that prohibit outsourcing and secure severance pay in the event of bankruptcy. Companies like Sports Authority, Shopco, and Gymboree all filed for bankruptcy under PE the debt Warren is trying to prohibit. Warren failed to draw the appeal across the aisle previously with the bill, but is hoping to gain more traction this time around. Opponents say the bill will draw down on private funding for new and small businesses and could harm the ability to make new hires or expand their workforce.

FINSUM: Regulation like this will undoubtedly harm some small businesses but the protection and benefits could out way those restrictions, however the bill won’t likely get enough traction in its current status to reach the oval office.

regulations

SEC

private equity

democrats

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.