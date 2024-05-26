News & Insights

Stocks

Elixir Energy’s Contingent Resources Surge by 328%

May 26, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elixir Energy Limited (AU:EXR) has released an update.

Elixir Energy Limited has announced a substantial increase in the contingent resources for its ATP 2044 project in Queensland, with a 328% rise in the best estimate category, independently certified by ERC Equipoise. This significant upgrade is attributed to positive drilling results at Daydream-2 and improved sandstone reservoir development, with future stimulation and production testing expected to potentially yield further increases. Elixir’s Managing Director expressed optimism for material growth in the project’s resources as appraisal programs continue.

For further insights into AU:EXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELXPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.