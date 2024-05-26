Elixir Energy’s Contingent Resources Surge by 328%

Elixir Energy Limited (AU:EXR) has released an update.

Elixir Energy Limited has announced a substantial increase in the contingent resources for its ATP 2044 project in Queensland, with a 328% rise in the best estimate category, independently certified by ERC Equipoise. This significant upgrade is attributed to positive drilling results at Daydream-2 and improved sandstone reservoir development, with future stimulation and production testing expected to potentially yield further increases. Elixir’s Managing Director expressed optimism for material growth in the project’s resources as appraisal programs continue.

