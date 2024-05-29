News & Insights

Elixir Energy Reports Major Resource Upgrade

May 29, 2024 — 04:10 am EDT

Elixir Energy Limited (AU:EXR) has released an update.

Elixir Energy Limited has announced a substantial 328% increase in 2C contingent resources for its ATP 2044 project in Queensland, now independently certified at 1,297 billion cubic feet of gas. This significant upgrade is attributed to the results from the Daydream-2 drilling, with further evaluation expected after upcoming stimulation and flow tests. Investors are alerted to the potential of Elixir’s Project Grandis as it progresses towards development.

Stocks mentioned

ELXPF

