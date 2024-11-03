News & Insights

Elixir Energy Expands Gas Prospects in Queensland

November 03, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Elixir Energy Limited (AU:EXR) has released an update.

Elixir Energy Limited has announced a significant new resource booking for its ATP 2077 Sub-Block B, estimating prospective resources of 712 billion cubic feet of gas. The company is also actively seeking partners for its Diona Block (Sub-Block C) to fund exploration, with updates expected soon. This development highlights Elixir’s strategic focus on expanding its resource base in the Taroom Trough region of Queensland, Australia.

