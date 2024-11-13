Elixir Energy Discusses Gas Demand Amid Supply Crunch

Elixir Energy Limited (AU:EXR) has released an update.

Elixir Energy Limited highlights the growing challenges in the energy sector, emphasizing the critical role of gas amidst a supply crunch on Australia’s east coast. With long-term gas prices expected to remain high, LNG imports are seen as inevitable, potentially increasing demand and necessitating government action.

