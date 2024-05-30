Elixinol Wellness Unveils Investor Engagement Platform

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd announced the launch of its Investor Hub, an interactive platform designed to enhance engagement with shareholders by providing regular updates, educational materials, and opportunities for direct communication. The platform will feature a range of content including videos, presentations, and interviews, with a Q&A function for investor feedback. Chairman David Fenlon emphasizes the importance of transparency and looks forward to increased investor engagement through the new hub.

For further insights into AU:EXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.