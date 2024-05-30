News & Insights

Elixinol Wellness Unveils Investor Engagement Platform

May 30, 2024

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd announced the launch of its Investor Hub, an interactive platform designed to enhance engagement with shareholders by providing regular updates, educational materials, and opportunities for direct communication. The platform will feature a range of content including videos, presentations, and interviews, with a Q&A function for investor feedback. Chairman David Fenlon emphasizes the importance of transparency and looks forward to increased investor engagement through the new hub.

