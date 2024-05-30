Elixinol Wellness Seeks Quotation for New Securities

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Limited has announced an application for the quotation of over 6.5 million ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX with the issuer code EXL, as of May 31, 2024. This move indicates the company’s intent to expand its financial base and provides an opportunity for investors to engage with Elixinol’s growth trajectory.

