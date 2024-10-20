Elixinol Wellness Schedules Virtual Shareholder Meeting

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has announced a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting for shareholders on November 21, 2024, at 12:00 PM AEDT. Shareholders can access meeting details and proxy voting instructions online. This meeting is a key opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company’s plans and governance.

