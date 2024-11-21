Elixinol Wellness Quotation of 100M Securities on ASX

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has announced the quotation of 100 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of previously outlined transactions, aiming to enhance the company’s market presence and investor appeal. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s growth and strategic initiatives.

