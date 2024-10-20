Elixinol Wellness Ltd Announces Security Consolidation

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has announced a security consolidation for its ordinary fully paid shares, set to commence on December 2, 2024, with an official issue date of December 10, 2024. This restructuring move, approved by security holders, aims to streamline the stock structure and potentially enhance share value. Investors should watch for changes in trading patterns and market response as the consolidation takes effect.

