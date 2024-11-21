News & Insights

Stocks

Elixinol Wellness Lists New Securities on ASX

November 21, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has announced the quotation of over 93 million fully paid ordinary shares and 31 million options expiring in March 2027 on the ASX. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, signaling potential growth and investment opportunities for the company. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could impact Elixinol’s market performance.

