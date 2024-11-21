Elixinol Wellness Lists New Securities on ASX

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has announced the quotation of over 93 million fully paid ordinary shares and 31 million options expiring in March 2027 on the ASX. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, signaling potential growth and investment opportunities for the company. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could impact Elixinol’s market performance.

For further insights into AU:EXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.