Elixinol Wellness Issues New Performance Rights

May 30, 2024 — 11:49 pm EDT

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Limited has announced the issuance of 19,699,811 performance rights as unquoted equity securities on May 31, 2024. The move is detailed in their latest Appendix 3G notification to the ASX, where the company is listed with the issuer code EXL. This corporate action reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments to its capital structure.

