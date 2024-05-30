News & Insights

Elixinol Wellness to Issue New Shares

May 30, 2024 — 11:58 pm EDT

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Limited has announced the issuance of new fully paid ordinary shares following approval at its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024. A total of 13,541,667 securities will be quoted on the ASX under the code EXL, with the issue date set for May 31, 2024.

