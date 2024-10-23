News & Insights

Elixinol Wellness Drives Growth with Share Offer and Acquisition

October 23, 2024 — 09:01 pm EDT

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd is urging shareholders to participate in its Share Purchase Plan, offering new shares at $0.0045 each, as it continues to show strong growth. The company’s recent performance highlights include a doubling of sales in Australia and a significant increase in U.S. online sales. Elixinol’s strategic acquisition of Healthy Chef aims to further enhance growth and profitability.

