News & Insights

Stocks

Elixinol Wellness Director’s Share Holdings Surge

May 31, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has disclosed a significant change in Director David Fenlon’s financial interests, which includes the acquisition of over 11 million Director Fee Rights and a subsequent conversion of some of these rights into more than 3.7 million fully paid ordinary shares. This move, approved by shareholders at the annual meeting, has increased Fenlon’s total holdings to over 5 million ordinary shares, alongside existing performance share rights and unlisted options. The transactions were made in lieu of cash compensation and at no additional cash cost to the director.

For further insights into AU:EXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELLXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.