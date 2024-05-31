Elixinol Wellness Director’s Share Holdings Surge

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has disclosed a significant change in Director David Fenlon’s financial interests, which includes the acquisition of over 11 million Director Fee Rights and a subsequent conversion of some of these rights into more than 3.7 million fully paid ordinary shares. This move, approved by shareholders at the annual meeting, has increased Fenlon’s total holdings to over 5 million ordinary shares, alongside existing performance share rights and unlisted options. The transactions were made in lieu of cash compensation and at no additional cash cost to the director.

For further insights into AU:EXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.