Elixinol Wellness Announces Security Consolidation Update

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has announced an update to its security consolidation, affecting multiple classes of its securities, including ordinary shares and options. This reorganization aims to streamline the company’s equity structure. Investors should watch for further details as the consolidation progresses.

