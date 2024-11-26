News & Insights

Elixinol Wellness Announces Security Consolidation Update

November 26, 2024 — 01:20 am EST

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has announced an update to its security consolidation, affecting multiple classes of its securities, including ordinary shares and options. This reorganization aims to streamline the company’s equity structure. Investors should watch for further details as the consolidation progresses.

