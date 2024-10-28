Elixinol Wellness Announces Leadership Change and Product Innovation

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd announced the resignation of Mr. Tai Phan as Joint Company Secretary, with Ms. Melanie Leydin continuing as the primary contact with the ASX. The company, known for its innovation in the global hemp industry, offers a range of plant-derived products across nutrition, wellness, and skincare, marketed under various brands.

For further insights into AU:EXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.