News & Insights

Stocks

Elixinol Wellness Announces Leadership Change and Product Innovation

October 28, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd announced the resignation of Mr. Tai Phan as Joint Company Secretary, with Ms. Melanie Leydin continuing as the primary contact with the ASX. The company, known for its innovation in the global hemp industry, offers a range of plant-derived products across nutrition, wellness, and skincare, marketed under various brands.

For further insights into AU:EXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELLXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.