Elixinol Wellness AGM Concludes with Positive Outcomes

May 30, 2024 — 05:24 am EDT

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, as confirmed by the required poll. The company, known for its leadership in the global hemp industry, continues to innovate and distribute a diverse range of products across several sectors including nutrition, wellness, and skincare. The results of the AGM voting were attached to the announcement for shareholders and interested parties.

