Elixinol Director’s Stake Surges Post-AGM

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has disclosed a significant change in director Pauline Gately’s interests, reporting an acquisition of over 8.4 million Director Fee Rights and approximately 2.8 million Fully Paid Ordinary Shares, following the company’s Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024. The transactions, which included the conversion of Director Fee Rights into shares, have resulted in Gately now holding over 12.7 million shares and 5.6 million Director Fee Rights in the company.

