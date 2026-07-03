Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Slips Despite Record Fiscal 2026 Earnings

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELTP have lost 13.7% since the company reported earnings for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 Index, which gained 1.8% over the same period. The stock has also trailed the broader market over the past month, declining 14.7% compared with the S&P 500’s 1.8% dip.

Elite Pharmaceuticals’ Earnings Snapshot

Elite Pharmaceuticals reported record fiscal 2026 results, with total revenues climbing 77.1% to $148.9 million from $84 million. Operating income surged 150.6% to $49.1 million from $19.6 million a year earlier. Net income totaled $44.9 million against a net loss of $4.3 million in fiscal 2025. Basic earnings per share (EPS) were $0.04 against a breakeven loss per share a year earlier, while diluted EPS came in at $0.03 against a breakeven diluted loss per share in the prior year.

Manufacturing fee revenues increased 80.3% to $147.8 million, while licensing fee revenues declined 48.5% to $1.1 million as ELTP continued shifting from licensing arrangements toward sales under its own Elite label.

Gross profit rose 87.2% to $75 million, and gross margin expanded to 50% from 48%, reflecting a more favorable product mix. Elite Pharmaceuticals now operates as a single reportable segment focused on abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) products after determining its NDA business no longer qualified as a separate operating segment.

ELTP’s Other Key Business Metrics

ELTP’s operating cash flow surged to $23.7 million from $7.5 million in the prior year, supported by higher profitability. Cash on hand increased to $29.8 million from $11.3 million, while working capital was $94.7 million. Long-term debt declined to $4.7 million from $5.8 million as Elite Pharmaceuticals continued paying down borrowings.

The revenue increase was driven primarily by a full-year contribution from Lisdexamfetamine capsules, sales of Oxycodone/Acetaminophen tablets launched during fiscal 2026, and the transition of Naltrexone and Phentermine tablets to exclusive sales under the Elite label.

Manufacturing costs increased 67.9% to $73.8 million, broadly in line with higher sales volumes, while operating expenses rose 26.5%, reflecting higher general and administrative expenses associated with commercial expansion. Research and development spending, however, declined 27.9% as more resources were directed toward commercial operations.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

Elite Pharmaceuticals’ Management Commentary

Management characterized fiscal 2026 as another record year, highlighting sustained revenue growth following the rollout of the Elite label business. Executives said that recent product launches, including generic Vyvanse, Tylenol with Codeine, Norco, Percocet and Methotrexate, alongside bringing legacy products such as Naltrexone and Phentermine back under the Elite label, have strengthened ELTP’s commercial platform.

During theearnings call management emphasized that future growth will continue to depend on expanding the product pipeline. The company noted that since the fiscal year-end, it has launched Methadone, filed an ANDA for a generic anticoagulant and continued development activities for additional generic products.

Management also pointed to improving financial strength, including higher cash balances, lower debt and stronger working capital, while indicating that Elite Pharmaceuticals’ scale and profitability make it a more attractive strategic asset.

Factors Influencing ELTP’s Headline Numbers

The strongest contributors to fiscal 2026 performance were recently launched products and broader commercialization of Elite-branded medicines. Management cited Lisdexamfetamine as a major driver because fiscal 2026 reflected its first full year of sales. Revenues also benefited from Oxycodone/Acetaminophen tablets and the shift of Naltrexone and Phentermine to direct Elite-label commercialization.

Margin expansion was supported by a richer product mix featuring higher-margin products. At the same time, licensing revenue declined as Elite Pharmaceuticals increasingly prioritized direct product sales over third-party licensing arrangements, a strategic shift that reduced licensing income but increased manufacturing revenues and overall profitability.

Elite Pharmaceuticals’ Guidance

Elite Pharmaceuticals did not provide formal financial guidance for fiscal 2027. However, management stated that the infrastructure, commercial platform and product pipeline remain in place to support continued growth, while cautioning that maintaining the same percentage growth rates becomes more challenging as the revenue base expands. Executives also highlighted ongoing product development and pending ANDA filings as key drivers of future performance.

ELTP’s Other Developments

During fiscal 2026, ELTP commercially launched Methadone tablets after acquiring the related ANDA through the previously announced Nostrum asset purchase. The company also received FDA approval for Ropinirole extended-release tablets, although commercialization has not yet begun.

In addition, Elite Pharmaceuticals reclassified its business into a single reportable generic pharmaceutical segment after pausing development of NDA products, reflecting its strategic focus on the ANDA business.

No new acquisitions or divestitures were announced during the quarter beyond product portfolio developments already disclosed.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELTP): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.