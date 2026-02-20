Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Dips Post Q3 Earnings Despite Revenue Jump

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELTP have lost 10.7% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 Index’s 0.2% gain over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock plunged 16.3%, underperforming the broader market, as the S&P 500 fell 0.8% during that period.

ELTP’s Earnings and Revenue Performance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Elite Pharmaceuticals reported total revenues of $31.6 million, up 119.9% from $14.4 million in the year-ago period. Manufacturing fees climbed 128.4% to $31.4 million from $13.7 million, while licensing fees declined 67.2% to $0.2 million from $0.6 million. Gross profit rose 111.7% year over year to $12.9 million from $6.1 million. Gross margin was 41% in the quarter, slightly below 43% in the prior-year period, reflecting a higher proportion of indirect sales through wholesalers, which typically carry lower margins.

Operating expenses declined 21.5% year over year to $3.9 million from $5 million, driven by lower research and development and general and administrative costs.

Income from operations surged to $9 million from $1.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income came in at $18.6 million against a net loss of $10.9 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, ELTP earned $0.01 against a loss of $0.01 in the prior-year quarter.

Elite Pharmaceuticals operates in a single reportable segment focused on ANDA (generic) products, which generated operating income of $11.9 million in the quarter, up from $4.3 million a year earlier.

Elite Pharmaceuticals’ Other Key Business Metrics

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, revenue totaled $108.1 million, surging from $52 million in the comparable period last year. Gross profit for the nine-month period rose to $54.3 million from $22.8 million, while income from operations increased to $38.9 million from $8.4 million.

Operating cash flow improved significantly to $14.6 million for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025, from $3.5 million in the prior-year period.

The balance sheet also strengthened. Cash rose to $21.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, from $11.3 million as of March 31, 2025. Working capital improved to $83.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025 from $45.9 million as of March 31, 2025.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

ELTP’s Management Commentary

Management attributed the revenue and profit growth primarily to strong sales of recently launched Elite-label generics, including lisdexamfetamine and naltrexone, along with broader expansion of the company’s product portfolio. Executives emphasized that Elite Pharmaceuticals has transitioned into a larger-scale generic supplier, citing increased market penetration and broader customer reach as key drivers of the improved financial profile.

On margins, management noted that the gross margin dip compared with the year-ago quarter was tied to a higher proportion of indirect sales through wholesalers, which typically carry lower margins than direct sales channels. However, ELTP indicated that certain one-time costs related to new product introductions weighed on earlier quarters and did not recur in the December period.

Research and development expenses declined 41.9% year over year to $1 million in the quarter from $1.8 million, reflecting resource allocation toward supporting commercial operations. General and administrative expenses also decreased 9.5% year over year to $2.5 million from $2.7 million.

Elite Pharmaceuticals’ Guidance and Strategic Priorities

While Elite Pharmaceuticals did not provide formal quantitative guidance, management signaled confidence in fiscal 2026 shaping up as its strongest year to date, citing year-to-date revenue already exceeding prior full-year results. The company highlighted continued investment in research and development, additional ANDA filings and potential merger and acquisition opportunities as strategic priorities. Management also indicated that it is evaluating uplisting alternatives should suitable M&A opportunities not materialize.

ELTP’s Other Developments

During the quarter, Elite Pharmaceuticals continued to expand its generic portfolio. The company received FDA approval in November 2025 for a generic version of Ropinirole Extended-Release Tablets. Additionally, earlier asset acquisitions included approved ANDAs for products such as Methadone Hydrochloride Tablets under an agreement with Nostrum Laboratories.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELTP): Free Stock Analysis Report

