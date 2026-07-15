Markets

Elisa Q2 Profit Down On Weak Revenues; Backs FY26 Outlook

July 15, 2026 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elisa Oyj (ELMUF, ELMUY, ELISA.HE), a Finnish telecom company, reported Wednesday lower profit in its second quarter with slightly weak revenues. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.

In the second quarter, profit attributable to equity holders of the parent dropped to 88.9 million euros from last year's 90.2 million euros. Earnings per share declined 1.4% to 0.55 euro from 0.56 euro a year ago.

Comparable earnings per share were 0.59 euro, compared to 0.57 euro a year ago.

Comparable EBIT decreased 1 percent from last year to 123 million euros, while comparable EBITDA grew 1.4 percent to 201 million euros.

Revenue edged down 0.3 percent to 551 million euros from 552 million euros last year.

Telecom service revenue decreased 0.7 percent to 348 million euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company said it continues to expect revenue to be at the same level as or slightly higher than in 2025. Full-year comparable EBITDA is still anticipated to be 815 million euros to 845 million euros.

On Tuesday, the Board decided the second instalment of the dividend of 0.60 euro per share, from its previously announced dividend, to be paid on July 29 to shareholders registered on July 20. The Board's remaining distribution authorisation is a maximum of 1.20 euros per share.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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