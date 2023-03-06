Elior: Derichebourg deal to be approved by shareholders on April 18

March 6 (Reuters) - Elior Group ELIOR.PA has signed an investment agreement with Derichebourg for the planned acquisition of Derichebourg's Multiservices branch, the French caterer said on Monday, adding the transaction should be completed on April 18 when shareholders are due to approve the deal.

"This signing ... confirms the financial terms of the transaction as communicated on December 20, 2022," said Elior in a statement.

The two firms had struck a deal in December under which Elior's biggest shareholder Derichebourg (DBG.PA) will double its stake in the French caterer to 48.4% and take operational control, while Elior will acquire Derichebourg's Multiservices unit.

"Derichebourg pledges to maintain its stake at the level reached on transaction completion", Elior said on Monday, adding that BDL Capital Management, Permian Investment Partners, FSP, and EMESA, which together hold around 24.4% of its voting rights, support the move.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((Dina.Kartit@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.