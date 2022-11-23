Elior posts third annual loss as inflation, contract talks in France weigh

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

November 23, 2022 — 01:30 am EST

Written by Diana Mandiá and Federica Mileo for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - French caterer Elior Group ELIOR.PA on Wednesday reported a third annual core loss since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, weighed down by high inflation and difficult contract renegotiations in its home market.

Europe's third biggest contract caterer narrowed its adjusted loss before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) to 48 million euros ($49.6 million) in the 12 months to Sept. 30, from a loss of 64 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts on average had forecast a loss of 49 million euros in a company-compiled poll.

The group said it expected organic revenue growth of at least 8% for the fiscal 2022/23, with a positive adjusted EBITA margin of between 1.5% and 2%.

($1 = 0.9686 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Federica Mileo in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com; federica.mileo@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.