Elior posts third annual loss as inflation, contract talks in France weigh

Nov 23 (Reuters) - French caterer Elior Group ELIOR.PA on Wednesday reported a third annual core loss since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, weighed down by high inflation and difficult contract renegotiations in its home market.

Europe's third biggest contract caterer narrowed its adjusted loss before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) to 48 million euros ($49.6 million) in the 12 months to Sept. 30, from a loss of 64 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts on average had forecast a loss of 49 million euros in a company-compiled poll.

The group said it expected organic revenue growth of at least 8% for the fiscal 2022/23, with a positive adjusted EBITA margin of between 1.5% and 2%.

($1 = 0.9686 euros)

