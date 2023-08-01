Elior Group (EPA:ELIOR) Price Target Decreased by 9.23% to 3.21

The average one-year price target for Elior Group (EPA:ELIOR) has been revised to 3.21 / share. This is an decrease of 9.23% from the prior estimate of 3.53 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 4.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.68% from the latest reported closing price of 2.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elior Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELIOR is 0.06%, a decrease of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 19,768K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,807K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,889K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,509K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 1,153K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 998K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELIOR by 16.97% over the last quarter.

