Elior declines comment on report of possible Derichebourg tie-up

November 23, 2022 — 03:07 pm EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Dagmarah Mackos for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French catering company Elior ELIOR.PA declined to comment on Wednesday on a Bloomberg News report that it was weighing a tie-up with its biggest investor, Derichebourg DBG.PA.

A company spokesperson said Elior referred back to comments made earlier in the day by its chairman and chief executive, Bernard Gault, who said that Elior hoped to complete a review of its strategic options in the coming weeks.

Officials at Derichebourg could not be immediately reached for comment.

