Eligo S.p.A. Plans Shareholders’ Meeting and Capital Increase

Eligo S.p.A. plans to hold an Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on November 25, 2024, to discuss director resignations, appointments, and possible amendments to the Articles of Association. The company is considering increasing its share capital by up to €1.7 million, involving the issuance of new ordinary shares. This move aims to bolster Eligo’s fashion tech offerings and enhance its innovative platform.

