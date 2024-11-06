News & Insights

Stocks

Eligo S.p.A. Plans Shareholders’ Meeting and Capital Increase

November 06, 2024 — 04:23 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eligo S.P.A. (IT:ELG) has released an update.

Eligo S.p.A. plans to hold an Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on November 25, 2024, to discuss director resignations, appointments, and possible amendments to the Articles of Association. The company is considering increasing its share capital by up to €1.7 million, involving the issuance of new ordinary shares. This move aims to bolster Eligo’s fashion tech offerings and enhance its innovative platform.

For further insights into IT:ELG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.