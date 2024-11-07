News & Insights

Eligo S.p.A. Board Resignations Amid Reorganization

Eligo S.P.A. (IT:ELG) has released an update.

Eligo S.p.A., a Fashion Tech company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announces the resignation of board members Dr. Alberto Dell’Acqua and Dr. Caterina Siclari as part of governance reorganization. The company, known for its innovative personal styling services, continues to focus on enhancing its e-commerce platform, E.L.S.A., which combines the convenience of online shopping with personalized assistance.

