Eligo S.P.A. Approves New Directors and Capital Increase

Eligo S.p.A., a fashion tech company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has appointed new directors and adopted a monistic system to streamline operations while planning a capital increase of up to €1.7 million. This strategic move aims to enhance management efficiency and support the company’s restructuring efforts.

