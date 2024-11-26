Eligo S.P.A. Approves New Directors and Capital Increase

Eligo S.P.A. (IT:ELG) has released an update.
Eligo S.p.A., a fashion tech company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has appointed new directors and adopted a monistic system to streamline operations while planning a capital increase of up to €1.7 million. This strategic move aims to enhance management efficiency and support the company’s restructuring efforts.
