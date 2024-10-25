Eligo S.p.A. Appoints New CEO Amid Restructuring

Eligo S.P.A. (IT:ELG) has released an update.

Eligo S.p.A., a fashion tech company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, has announced a governance shake-up with Mr. Rosario Caminiti taking over as CEO from Luciana Naomi Kohashi Catella, who remains on the board. This change comes as part of Eligo’s restructuring efforts amid ongoing financial adjustments.

