Eligo S.p.A. Announces Upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting

Eligo S.P.A. (IT:ELG) has released an update.

Eligo S.p.A., a fashion tech company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, has announced the convening of an Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on November 25, 2024. The meeting will address various corporate issues, including the appointment of new directors and potential amendments to the Articles of Association to adopt a one-tier system. Additionally, there is a proposal to increase share capital by up to 1.7 million euros to enhance the company’s financial flexibility.

For further insights into IT:ELG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.