Markets
GSK

Eligo, GSK Sign Deal To Advance Eligobiotics For Treatment/prevention Of Acne Vulgaris

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eligo Bioscience SA has reached a research and option agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) aimed at advancing Eligobiotics for the treatment or prevention of acne vulgaris with a pioneering CRISPR-based therapeutic for strain-specific microbiome modulation, Eligo said in a statement.

As per the terms of the deal, Eligo will receive an upfront payment and R&D funding to advance EB005, its discovery program in acne, until preclinical proof of concept.

If GSK exercises its option, GSK and Eligo will reach a license and collaboration agreement to jointly continue the development of EB005 in acne.

Eligo would be eligible to receive up to a total of $224 million in license fees and potential milestone payments, as well as royalties on global sales.

The EB005 program is applying Eligo's Eligobiotics technology to precisely modify the composition of the skin's microbiome to treat or reduce the risk of developing moderate to severe acne. Acne is a chronic inflammatory disorder.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular