Eligible Maine Residents Will Receive Bonus Stimulus Payments in the Mail Through December

Image source: Getty Images

If you're a Maine resident, a bonus stimulus payment may be headed your way. Governor Janet Mills recently announced that some residents should expect to receive a stimulus payment. The state will mail a $285 check to eligible residents who meet the income thresholds. Checks began being mailed out in mid-November, and they will continue to be sent out throughout December. Keep reading to find out what you need to know.

Many Americans are still struggling

The pandemic changed the financial situation for many Americans. Some individuals and families were forced to go without certain necessities, while others depleted their savings or went into credit card debt to afford their living expenses. For many households, stimulus checks helped ease the financial burden of the pandemic.

With costs rising due to inflation, many are hoping for additional relief before the new year. Some cities and states are using leftover pandemic relief funds to give additional checks to their residents. While life has significantly changed since the beginning days of the pandemic, many households still struggle financially.

Maine is one of the states that will be providing its residents with extra relief funds. Eligible Maine residents will get a $285 bonus stimulus payment check in the mail soon. Some residents may have already received their payment in November. Funding for these one-time payments comes from the Disaster Relief Payment Program.

Over 500,000 eligible Maine residents will receive checks, and around 100,000 checks will be mailed out each week. With the holiday season upon us, this extra check could help many people take care of some end-of-year expenses.

Eligibility requirements

You may be wondering if you'll be getting an extra stimulus payment. You're eligible to receive a check if you meet the following requirements.

You filed a Maine individual income tax return as a full-year resident for the 2020 tax year by Oct. 31, 2021.

You received wages, salaries, tips, or other taxable employee pay during 2020.

You have not been claimed as a dependent on another person's income tax return for the 2020 tax year.

You have a federal adjusted gross income for the 2020 tax year that is less than the following amounts: $150,000 if married and filing a joint return or a qualifying widow or widower, $112,500 if filing as a head of household, or $75,000 if single or married but filing separately.

You don't need to apply or do anything to receive these funds. Payments will be mailed to eligible individuals by Dec. 31, 2021. If you're eligible and have yet to receive your $285 check, be sure to keep an eye out for it soon.

Maine isn't the only state offering extra relief

Other states have provided additional relief to their residents. Program details and eligibility requirements vary by state.

Earlier this year, eligible Florida residents received one-time $1,000 payments. These checks were made available to teachers, principals, and first responders.

California has sent two rounds of Golden State Stimulus checks out to eligible residents who met the income requirements. The first round paid out $600 or $1,200 to qualified residents. The more recent second round of payments ranged from $500 to $1,100.

Some residents in Maryland also received stimulus checks earlier this year. These were made available to low- to moderate-income residents. The state sent $300 payments to individuals and $500 to families who met the eligibility criteria.

It'll be interesting to see if more states consider sending out additional relief checks.

If you're still struggling financially amid the pandemic, you're not alone. We've outlined some Coronavirus resources that may help you get the assistance you need. Additionally, these personal finance resources may help you make informed financial choices.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.