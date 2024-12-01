Elife Holdings Suspends Trading Amid Interim Results Delay

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.
Elife Holdings Limited has announced a suspension of its stock trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange effective December 2, 2024, due to a delay in publishing its interim financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024. The company plans to provide updates to shareholders and potential investors regarding any significant developments related to this matter.
