Elife Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividends

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.

Elife Holdings Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and to discuss potential interim dividends. This meeting could provide crucial insights for investors and stakeholders interested in the company’s financial health.

For further insights into HK:0223 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.