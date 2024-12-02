News & Insights

Elife Holdings Restructures Leadership Amid Trading Suspension

December 02, 2024 — 06:12 pm EST

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.

Elife Holdings Limited has announced the re-designation of Mr. Chiu Sui Keung and Mr. Zhang Shaoyan from executive to non-executive directors due to other business commitments, leading to their resignation as CEO and Chief Investment Officer, respectively. The company is actively seeking suitable candidates to fill the vacant CEO position while trading in its shares remains suspended. Mr. Xiang Xin has been appointed as the new Authorized Representative following these changes.

