Elife Holdings Restructures Leadership Amid Trading Suspension

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Elife Holdings Limited has announced the re-designation of Mr. Chiu Sui Keung and Mr. Zhang Shaoyan from executive to non-executive directors due to other business commitments, leading to their resignation as CEO and Chief Investment Officer, respectively. The company is actively seeking suitable candidates to fill the vacant CEO position while trading in its shares remains suspended. Mr. Xiang Xin has been appointed as the new Authorized Representative following these changes.

For further insights into HK:0223 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.