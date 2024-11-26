News & Insights

Elife Holdings Limited Announces Key Management Change

November 26, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.

Elife Holdings Limited has announced a change in its key management, with Mr. Chow Chi Fai stepping down as company secretary and CFO, and Mr. Wong Kwok Kuen taking over these roles. Mr. Wong brings over 24 years of experience in finance, auditing, and accounting, promising a smooth transition for the company. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Chow’s contributions and warmly welcomed Mr. Wong’s appointment.

