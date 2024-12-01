Elife Holdings Limited Announces Board Reshuffle

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.

Elife Holdings Limited has updated its board of directors, effective November 29, 2024, with Mr. Xiang Xin as Chairman and Mr. Qiu Bin as Vice Chairman. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, overseeing key committees such as Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. This reshuffling marks a significant governance step for the company, potentially influencing its strategic direction.

