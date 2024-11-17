News & Insights

Elife Holdings Forms Board Committee Amid Share Offer

November 17, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.

Elife Holdings Limited has formed an Independent Board Committee and appointed Alpha Financial Group Limited as an independent financial adviser to evaluate a partial cash offer for over 67 million shares by VBG Capital. This move aims to ensure the fairness and reasonableness of the offer for shareholders, with recommendations to be included in an upcoming response document. The initiative underscores Elife’s commitment to transparent and informed decision-making in corporate acquisitions.

